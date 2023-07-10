Watch Now
A low-grade Monsoon pattern arrives

Hot and muggy, with daily isolated storm chances
Daily isolated storm chances
Posted at 4:42 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 07:42:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot and muggy, with a 30-40% chance for storms in Tucson today and tomorrow.

Although the Excessive Heat Warning has expired for our area, it remains very hot, and precautions should still be taken to avoid heat-related illness.

Monsoonal moisture has increased across the area with a general low-grade pattern of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this week, mainly in the afternoon and evening and focused on locales from Tucson south and eastward. 

Meteorologist April Madison

