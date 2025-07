TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could see a few thunderstorms develop later today, mainly east of Tucson. But not ruling out a few isolated storms in eastern areas of the metro.

Thunderstorms that do form may produce gusty winds that kick up blowing dust, mainly east of Tucson.

Greater chances for thunderstorms return Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS