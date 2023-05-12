A hot weekend on tap, with rain chances on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny with less wind and more warming today.

Tucson will likely soar back to a seasonal 90°, then highs will peak in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday before a surge of moisture brings a chance for storms through next week.

A low moving from the east will tap into southerly moisture southwest of Arizona, bringing a chance of showers or storms starting Saturday night through much of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

