A hot weekend on tap, with rain chances on the way

Posted at 5:12 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 08:12:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny with less wind and more warming today.

Tucson will likely soar back to a seasonal 90°, then highs will peak in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday before a surge of moisture brings a chance for storms through next week.

A low moving from the east will tap into southerly moisture southwest of Arizona, bringing a chance of showers or storms starting Saturday night through much of next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

