A hot start to the week

Strong winds return, bringing fire concerns and cooler temps
Strong winds and cooler air on the way
Posted at 4:49 AM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 07:49:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and low 90s to start the work week.

Not much change Tuesday, but strong winds, fire weather concerns, and a significant drop in temps by Wednesday.

A storm system will then move across the Great Basin during the middle of this week, 
enhancing afternoon winds late Tuesday and especially Wednesday.

This system will also lower high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer next
weekend along with a chance for storms on Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

