A hot start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and low 90s to start the work week.

Not much change Tuesday, but strong winds, fire weather concerns, and a significant drop in temps by Wednesday.

A storm system will then move across the Great Basin during the middle of this week,

enhancing afternoon winds late Tuesday and especially Wednesday.

This system will also lower high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer next

weekend along with a chance for storms on Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

