A hazy Halloween will bring air quality concerns to trick-or-treaters

A gusty and dusty Halloween forecast
Air quality concerns for trick-or-treaters
Posted at 5:52 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 08:52:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting the day with a lot of wind, which will likely last into early Wednesday, although slightly less wind in the evening hours.

An air quality alert has been issued through tonight for our area, and especially the Rillito (near Marana) through 9 PM.

Freeze conditions may be possible in portions of the eastern valleys this morning and
again Wednesday morning.

A warming trend is then expected the latter half of the week through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Tuesday weather

