A hazy Halloween will bring air quality concerns to trick-or-treaters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting the day with a lot of wind, which will likely last into early Wednesday, although slightly less wind in the evening hours.

An air quality alert has been issued through tonight for our area, and especially the Rillito (near Marana) through 9 PM.

Freeze conditions may be possible in portions of the eastern valleys this morning and

again Wednesday morning.

A warming trend is then expected the latter half of the week through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

