TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clear and cold this morning, as several areas have dropped to the 20s.

The FREEZE WARNINGS are in effect until 9 AM.

Temperatures will gradually warm through Thursday, then a couple weather systems move through bringing a slight chance of rain and cooler temperatures Friday into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

