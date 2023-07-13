A few more storms possible before excessive heat sets in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few morning showers around the area, then a 30-40% chance of outflow mountain storms pushing into the valleys later today and tonight.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued from 6 AM Saturday to 11 PM Monday.

A daily chance of thunderstorms continues, however an overall drying trend will move in over the next few days, bringing a return of excessive heat by this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

