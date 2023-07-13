Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A few more storms possible before excessive heat sets in

Excessive Heat Warnings return
Excessive heat warnings return
Posted at 5:55 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 08:55:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few morning showers around the area, then a 30-40% chance of outflow mountain storms pushing into the valleys later today and tonight.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued from 6 AM Saturday to 11 PM Monday.

A daily chance of thunderstorms continues, however an overall drying trend will move in over the next few days, bringing a return of excessive heat by this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018