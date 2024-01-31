A few more days to enjoy the warm air

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then clouds increasing by this evening.
Highs will be slightly cooler than yesterday but still 5-8° above average.
A strong weather system will bring valley rain and mountain snow Thursday night into
Friday with off and on showers lingering through Friday night.
This system will also bring much colder temperatures Friday onward. Then another system
is poised to affect the region the middle of next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
