Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A few more days to enjoy the warm air

Strong winds return Thursday ahead of our next rain and snow maker
Valley rain, mountain snow, and cooler air approaching
Posted at 5:28 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 08:29:53-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then clouds increasing by this evening.

Highs will be slightly cooler than yesterday but still 5-8° above average.

A strong weather system will bring valley rain and mountain snow Thursday night into 
Friday with off and on showers lingering through Friday night.

This system will also bring much colder temperatures Friday onward. Then another system
is poised to affect the region the middle of next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018