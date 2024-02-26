A few light sprinkles or showers today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy with a few light showers, off and on, through today.

We'll see low rain chances again Tuesday, before a slight uptick on Wednesday.

Highs stay warm today, then drop on Tuesday.

A couple of weather systems Tuesday through Wednesday will bring gusty winds, cooler

temperatures and a few more showers, especially Wednesday.

Dry and warmer again to end the work week before another system affects the area later next weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

