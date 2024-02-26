Watch Now
A few light sprinkles or showers today

A slight chance for light showers today, then better chances Wednesday
Light rain changes today through Wednesday
Posted at 5:41 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 08:51:36-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy with a few light showers, off and on, through today.

We'll see low rain chances again Tuesday, before a slight uptick on Wednesday.

Highs stay warm today, then drop on Tuesday.

A couple of weather systems Tuesday through Wednesday will bring gusty winds, cooler
temperatures and a few more showers, especially Wednesday.

Dry and warmer again to end the work week before another system affects the area later next weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Monday weather

