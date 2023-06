TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will drop 2-4° today as a weather system passes to our north.

This will be short lived with highs climbing again over the weekend, then soaring to near-record levels early next week.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect starting Monday morning, and continuing through Tuesday evening.

Expect gusty conditions to continue through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS