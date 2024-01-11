Watch Now
A fast moving winter storm moves through the area today

Strong winds, rain, and snow coming
Wind, winter weather, and hard freeze advisories
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 07:43:37-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds and wind will increase as our next winter storm approaches from the northwest today.

We'll see a 2-4 hour period of precipitation from late morning through the afternoon, then quickly clearing to the east.

Expect blowing dust in advance of this system, with a wind advisory from 11 AM to 7 PM across southeast Arizona.

Snow levels will lower close to some valley floors, and another widespread hard freeze
that may include Metro Tucson and some lower desert locations by Friday morning.

Temperatures will climb back to near seasonal averages early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

