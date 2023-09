TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As our monsoon pattern shifts back to an unfavorable position, highs will begin to climb along with daily breezy and gusty conditions.

Near normal temperatures today through Tuesday before increasing to several degrees

above average through the weekend.

The dry period will begin today and continue onward through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

