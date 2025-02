TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Increasing dry clouds today, but this will have little impact on our temperatures.

Highs will warm 5-8° above normal.

A weak weather system moving by to our north will bring elevated winds today and Tuesday.

Afternoon temperatures will climb to near 80° in Tucson for several days this week, then climbing to the low to mid 80s by Sunday.

Meteorologist April

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS