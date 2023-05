TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies and near-normal highs to start the work week.

Tucson's average is right around 94° to 95° for this time in May, and we will hover near or slightly above it.

Staying dry with breezy winds at times during the afternoon.

Meteorologist April Madison

