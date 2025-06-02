Watch Now
A cooler and muggy start to the week

Isolated showers will gradually move east. Drying and warming the rest of the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Overnight and early morning showers will continue moving east, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the afternoon.

Most activity will be gone or dissipated by this evening, with the exception of the mountain areas to our east.

Another chance of showers mainly in the White Mountains Tuesday and Wednesday with dry conditions returning thereafter.

High temperatures will be below normal to start the work week then warm to above normal by the end of the work week.

Meteorologist April Madison

