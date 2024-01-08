Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A cold start to the week

Freezing and hard freezing temps again Tuesday morning
Expect another hard freeze Tuesday morning
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 08:37:26-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect near-freezing temps to start the day, with sub-freezing in valleys to our southeast.

Clear skies in the wake of yesterday's winter storm, with highs only warming to the 40s for most of Pima county.

Expect more freezing and hard freezing lows Tuesday morning before warming begins Wednesday.

Dry through Wednesday with another weather system bringing a chance of rain and snow
Thursday along with gusty winds.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018