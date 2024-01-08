A cold start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect near-freezing temps to start the day, with sub-freezing in valleys to our southeast.

Clear skies in the wake of yesterday's winter storm, with highs only warming to the 40s for most of Pima county.

Expect more freezing and hard freezing lows Tuesday morning before warming begins Wednesday.

Dry through Wednesday with another weather system bringing a chance of rain and snow

Thursday along with gusty winds.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

