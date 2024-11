TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another very chilly start to the day, with several areas dropping into the low to mid 30s across the metro.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 9 AM for areas mostly south and east of Tucson.

Highs will warm back to the 60s today, then 70s and 80s over the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

