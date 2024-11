TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Overcast skies, but above normal highs!

Today will be one of those days that looks cold based on the high cloud cover and possible virga, but in reality, highs will still climb 4-7° above normal.

Expect dry conditions and warmer highs for the weekend. Tucson will come close to , or will be 80° degrees by Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

