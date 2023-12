TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy skies today as highs warm to around 80° in Tucson.

We'll see only gradual cooling through Thursday, then a significant drop in highs as a weather system moves into the area.

This system will bring cooler temperatures and a chance for precipitation across the region

starting as early as Wednesday and lasting until Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

