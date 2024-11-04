A chilly start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Patchy fog this morning as clouds and showers continue to clear to the east.

Expect a chilly start to the day with highs running 10-15° below normal, then another cold night.

Slightly warmer Tuesday and Wednesday before another weather system moves through.

This system will be drier with rain chances confined to the White Mountains and the AZ/NM border. It will also

bring cooler temperatures and breezy winds.

Meteorologist April Madison

