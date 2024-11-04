Watch Now
A chilly start to the week

Temperatures will stay below normal for the majority of the week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Patchy fog this morning as clouds and showers continue to clear to the east.

Expect a chilly start to the day with highs running 10-15° below normal, then another cold night.

Slightly warmer Tuesday and Wednesday before another weather system moves through.

This system will be drier with rain chances confined to the White Mountains and the AZ/NM border. It will also
bring cooler temperatures and breezy winds. 

Meteorologist April Madison

