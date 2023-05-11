A chilly start but warmer end to the day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clear and 10-15° cooler to start the day.

The storm that brought the wind and cooler air Wednesday, will move east allowing highs to start warming today into the weekend.

Highs will climb back to the mid 90s in Tucson Saturday and Sunday.

A weak low is expected to form southwest of Arizona allowing moisture to increase from

the east for a chance of showers or a few thunderstorms Saturday night through much of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County Weather

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

