A chilly day as one system exits and another approaches

Chilly and breezy with more showers on the way
Chilly and breezy today, with more showers on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chilly today as clouds clear, then return later in the day.

We have another weaker system that will impact the area late today and overnight into Saturday morning.

This will bring a slight chance for showers by late morning and early afternoon, then increasing chances late tonight into early Saturday morning.

Sunday and Monday will see a quick warm-up before another weather system moves through bringing strong
winds and cooler temperatures Tuesday. 

Meteorologist April Madison

