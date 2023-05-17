A chance for storms, but less active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have enough moisture in place to see a few showers and storms popping up this afternoon, but best coverage will be east of Tucson.

A more active day returns Thursday. Strong gusty outflows from storms will lead to erratic wind conditions at times along with areas of blowing dust.

South to southwest flow will gradually develop Friday through the weekend slowly forcing

the moisture out of the area resulting in fewer showers and thunderstorms with each

passing day.

Meteorologist April Madison

