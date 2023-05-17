Watch Now
A chance for storms, but less active

Best chance for storms today will be east of Tucson
Best chance for showers will be east of Tucson
Posted at 5:23 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 08:23:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have enough moisture in place to see a few showers and storms popping up this afternoon, but best coverage will be east of Tucson.

A more active day returns Thursday. Strong gusty outflows from storms will lead to erratic wind conditions at times along with areas of blowing dust.

South to southwest flow will gradually develop Friday through the weekend slowly forcing
the moisture out of the area resulting in fewer showers and thunderstorms with each
passing day.

Meteorologist April Madison

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

