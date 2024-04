TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will climb back closer to seasonal norms today, and slightly above it Thursday.

Expect breezy winds tomorrow, turning much stronger Friday ahead of our next round of unsettled weather.

This system will bring a chance of showers and mountain snow Friday night, and cool temperatures this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

