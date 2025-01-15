A brief warm up through Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chilly but slightly warmer start to the day.

We'll see sunny skies as highs climb back to around normal today, then several degrees above normal Thursday.

A couple weather systems move through bringing a slight chance of showers mainly northeast of Tucson

Thursday Night into Friday and again Sunday into early next week.

Cooler temperatures return starting Friday with more significant cooling early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

