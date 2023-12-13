A brief drop in temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will stay above average today; however they will be 5-8° cooler than yesterday.

A passing system will bring chilly morning lows Thursday with seasonally cool afternoon highs.

This system will also bring breezy southwesterly winds and chances for showers and high

elevation snow in northeastern Graham and Greenlee counties.

Warmer temperatures and breezy east winds return for next weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

