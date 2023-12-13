Watch Now
A brief drop in temperatures

Frosty morning lows Thursday, as cooler air moves in
A brief cool down through Thursday
Posted at 5:22 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 07:22:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will stay above average today; however they will be 5-8° cooler than yesterday.

A passing system will bring chilly morning lows Thursday with seasonally cool afternoon highs.

This system will also bring breezy southwesterly winds and chances for showers and high
elevation snow in northeastern Graham and Greenlee counties.

Warmer temperatures and breezy east winds return for next weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Wednesday weather

