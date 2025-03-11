A breezy day as the first weather system approaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then increasing winds this afternoon as our first weather system approaches from the west.
Expect showers to begin across southeast Arizona late in the evening, mainly between 8 PM and 4 AM.
Much stronger winds with the potential for blowing dust and another round of widespread valley rain and
mountain snow will accompany the second system Thursday into Friday.
Meteorologist April Madison
