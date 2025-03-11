Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A breezy day as the first weather system approaches

Increasing winds today followed by late night showers
Gusty winds followed by valley rain and mountain snow tonight
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then increasing winds this afternoon as our first weather system approaches from the west.

Expect showers to begin across southeast Arizona late in the evening, mainly between 8 PM and 4 AM.

Much stronger winds with the potential for blowing dust and another round of widespread valley rain and
mountain snow will accompany the second system Thursday into Friday. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network