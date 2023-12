TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After another chilly start to the day (upper 30s), highs will warm back to the low to mid 70s in Tucson.

We could come close to 80° Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

This will be accompanied by breezy easterly winds today and Saturday.

Then late next week a weather system will likely bring cooler temperatures and

precipitation chances.

Meteorologist April Madison

