A blustery, wet, and chilly weather day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A relatively calm start to the day will turn into another blustery day as our next weather system approaches from the east.

This system should start to impact Tucson and the surrounding areas between 8 and 11 AM, then continue east bringing gusty winds, much colder air, rain and mountain snow. Showers could last into the early evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory above 6,000 feet is in effect from 6 AM to 5 PM. And a Winter Storm Warning for the white mountains is in effect through 5 AM Saturday morning.

Dry and warmer Sunday and Monday, with another system Tuesday and again Thursday of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

