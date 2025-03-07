Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A blustery, wet, and chilly weather day

Increasing showers, wind, and much cooler air today into early Saturday
Winter weather returns to southern Arizona and will bring a mix of wind, cold air, rain and snow back to southern Arizona
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A relatively calm start to the day will turn into another blustery day as our next weather system approaches from the east.

This system should start to impact Tucson and the surrounding areas between 8 and 11 AM, then continue east bringing gusty winds, much colder air, rain and mountain snow. Showers could last into the early evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory above 6,000 feet is in effect from 6 AM to 5 PM. And a Winter Storm Warning for the white mountains is in effect through 5 AM Saturday morning. 

Dry and warmer Sunday and Monday, with another system Tuesday and again Thursday of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network