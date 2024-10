TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy today, with highs similar to Tuesday.

Gusty and 2-5° cooler Thursday, then much cooler Friday into the weekend as a deep weather system arrives.

This system will also result in increased winds and a chance for valley rain and high elevation mountain snow

Friday into Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

