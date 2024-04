TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a cooler and breezy weekend, we'll see highs climbing back to above seasonal norms this week. That means 90s for Tucson by Tuesday.

Sunny skies, dry conditions, and above average temperatures will continue into the weekend.

Afternoon breeziness is forecast most days, especially Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

