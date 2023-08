TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually increase through the day, with a 40% chance for showers and storms in Tucson, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be slightly cooler, and closer to seasonal norms through the work week.

We'll see a slightly better monsoon pattern this week with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across much of southeast Arizona.

Meteorologist April Madison

