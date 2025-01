TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see a slight 10-20% chance of light showers mainly east of Tucson through late morning.

Much cooler temperatures as clouds gradually clear, becoming sunny throughout the day.

Expect these cooler temps, along with gusty winds, to last through Tuesday, along with cool mornings.

Highs warm to near normal mid to late next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

