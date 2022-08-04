Watch Now
Flooding around Tucson area leads to road closures

Transportation official suggests drivers should avoid closed roads, but many proceeded to drive through the floods.
Louis Pereira
Flooding on county roads led to closures, but drivers passed signs and drove through floods.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 20:17:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Heavy rain covered areas of Pima County, and this made driving dangerous.

The damage from flooding left several roads closed in the southern part of the county, where a flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service.

Despite the closures, drivers still passed through the flooding.

In Tucson, roads stayed open. There are about 150 dip crossings and washes that pass through roads, said Amanda Valenzuela with the City of Tucson Department of Transportation.

She said no roads were closed during the storm within the city, but drivers should prioritize safety when roads are flooded, whether it’s on county or city roads.

“Our number one goal of the department is to keep the traveling public safe, and we also ask that everybody else do their part as well,” said Valenzuela. "So that means to slow down when a storm is happening, and if they see a road closed sign, to not drive around the barricades to a flooded wash."

Valenzuela said TDOT has crews on call 24/7 to set up barricades at dip crossings and flooded washes to improve driver safety throughout the monsoon.

The storm has already passed for today, but there might be some showers this upcoming weekend, so if you do see a road closure due to flooding, make sure you find a different route to your destination.

