Flood watch in effect as widespread rain soaks Southern Arizona through Monday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A flood watch is in effect for all of southeast Arizona through 5 a.m. Monday as a weather system brings widespread rain and a few embedded thunderstorms to the region.

A flash flood warning also remains in effect until 1:45 p.m. MST Sunday for northeastern Pima and south-central Pinal counties.

Rain is expected for much of the day Sunday and into the evening. Some showers will linger into Monday morning before drier air moves in and sticks around for the rest of the workweek.

A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flooding, especially in low-lying areas, washes and places that drain poorly. Heavy rain can quickly turn dry washes into fast-moving water, and roads can flood with little warning.

Never drive through flooded roadways or washes. It takes only about a foot of moving water to carry away most vehicles. Under Arizona’s “stupid motorist law,” drivers who go around barricades into flooded areas and need to be rescued can be charged for the cost of that rescue.

Drivers should also slow down and leave extra space on wet roads, especially during the first round of rain, when oil buildup makes pavement slick.

Once the showers clear out Monday morning, Southern Arizona settles into a drier pattern through the rest of the week.

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