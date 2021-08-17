Flash Flood Warning issued for central Pima County Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the latest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning in Central Pima County until 6:30 a.m.

Light to moderate rain will continue after sunrise, then partly cloudy skies by this afternoon. Another 20 to 60% chance for storms today and tonight. Watch for flooded roads and washes as run-off will continue for several hours after the rain ends. pic.twitter.com/RazfStW5bt — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) August 17, 2021

Between two and four inches of rain have fallen in the area, with about five inches falling south of Three Points.

Areas vulnerable to flash flooding include Three Points, Kitt Peak, San Pedro, Santa Rosa Ranch and Pan Tak.

