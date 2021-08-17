Watch
Flash Flood Warning issued for central Pima County Tuesday

Posted at 6:02 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 09:02:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the latest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Tuesday.

5:58 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning in Central Pima County until 6:30 a.m.

Between two and four inches of rain have fallen in the area, with about five inches falling south of Three Points.

Areas vulnerable to flash flooding include Three Points, Kitt Peak, San Pedro, Santa Rosa Ranch and Pan Tak.

