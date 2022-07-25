Watch Now
Flash flood in Oro Valley results in road closure

Overton road at Cañada del Oro wash closed down on Sunday due to flooding.
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 08:22:03-04

ORO VALLEY, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service extended its flash flood watch in Tucson and the rest of Southern Arizona to Tuesday.

Heavy runoff from the Catalina mountains went into Cañada Del Oro wash closing down Overton road.

With monsoon storms expecting to pick up, areas like the CDO wash will continue to flood.

The National Weather Service encourages the message, "turn around, don't drown."

According the weather service, most flash flooding deaths occur in vehicles trying to cross flooded paths.

Six inches of moving water has the strength to knock a person down.

Weather advisories encourage people to get to higher ground and to use open roads.

When heavy rain occurs, roads crossing the Pantano wash and the Tanque Verde wash can expect to close.

