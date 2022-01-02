First night of 2022 brings season's coldest temps so far

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and mountain snow welcomed us into 2022, but the wet weather has already moved to our east, leaving us with a dry and mostly sunny New Year's Day.

However, it still very much feels like winter.

Temperatures will drop below freezing across Southern Arizona overnight into Sunday morning, with many areas falling into the mid to upper 20s overnight.

A Hard Freeze warning is in effect overnight for the Tucson metro area. People should protect outdoor plants and pipes from freeze damage, and take pets indoors.

Sunday is expected to be another cold and clear day, but it will kick-start a sunny week with temperatures gradually warming up, all the way to above-average levels by the end of the week.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

