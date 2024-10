COCHISE COUNTY, AZ. (KGUN) — Lows on Saturday for Cochise County will range between mid-50s and lows 60s.

As the day progresses, Summer-like temperatures are expected, though many temps will top out in the low-to-mid 90s.

Some cloud cover could persist Saturday and into Sunday, but no threat of precipitation.

Temperatures will drop into the upper-80s by the start of the new week.

