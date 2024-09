COCHISE COUNTY (KGUN) — It will be another Fall-like Tuesday morning in Cochise County with day-time lows in the low-to-mid 60s.

Highs tomorrow will remain moderate, topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s for most across the county. Places like Cascabel could see highs in the mid-90s.

Dry air and high pressure moving over Southern Arizona looks to keep things dry throughout the week.

