Extreme Heat Warning in effect: Triple-digit temps all week in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An extended stretch of dangerously hot weather is settling into Southern Arizona this week, with limited relief in sight.

According to the National Weather Service, an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Friday at 8 p.m., covering much of the region. Forecasters say daytime highs will range between 101 and 111 degrees, with some areas in Pima County potentially hitting 115 on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Tucson, Monday's high is expected to hit 107 degrees, while overnight lows will offer little relief—temperatures are only expected to dip to around 79 or 80 degrees. Meanwhile, Sierra Vista should see a high of 98, with overnight lows around 71. Even typically cooler spots like Willcox and Douglas could reach at least 100 degrees during the day.

Though conditions will be mostly dry, the National Weather Service notes limited convection near the international border in southern Cochise and Santa Cruz counties could support a brief, isolated storm or two this afternoon and again Monday.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

