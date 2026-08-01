Extreme Heat Warning continues as Tucson nears 110 degrees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storm chances are expected to increase Sunday afternoon and evening across areas east of Tucson before becoming more widespread next week as a more active weather pattern develops.

High temperatures are forecast to remain 8 to 15 degrees above normal through Monday before gradually easing later in the week.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday for portions of Southern Arizona.

Sunday morning will begin with very warm overnight temperatures across the region.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 82 degrees, while many communities across Pima County will remain in the 80s overnight.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is expected to start the day with a low near 72 degrees.

Dangerous heat will continue through the afternoon.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 109 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is expected to warm to around 97 degrees, while many lower-elevation communities across Southern Arizona climb well into the triple digits.

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