Extreme Heat Warning continues as triple-digit heat persists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue this afternoon and evening across Southeast Arizona before becoming more widespread next week as a more active weather pattern develops.

High temperatures are expected to remain 4 to 7 degrees above normal through Monday before gradually cooling later in the week.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Monday for portions of Southern Arizona.

Another round of warm overnight temperatures is expected Monday morning across Pima County.

Tucson is forecast to wake up to a low around 81 degrees.

Communities including Vail, Sasabe and Green Valley are expected to be slightly cooler, with overnight lows in the 70s.

Across Cochise County, several communities, including Willcox, Bisbee and Benson, are forecast to wake up around 69 degrees. Sierra Vista is expected to see an overnight low near 70 degrees.

Triple-digit heat will continue Monday afternoon across much of Pima County.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 106 degrees, while many surrounding communities are also expected to top the 100-degree mark.

Across Cochise County, Sierra Vista is forecast to warm to around 94 degrees Monday afternoon.

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