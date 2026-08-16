Extreme Heat Warning begins as temperatures climb across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot conditions return across Southeast Arizona this week as temperatures climb 5 to 7 degrees above normal.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect Monday through Friday for portions of the region as dangerous heat builds.

Scattered thunderstorms could develop across Southern Arizona Monday, with additional storm chances returning during the second half of the week.

Monday morning will start warm across Pima County.

Tucson is forecast to see an overnight low around 80 degrees. Southern communities including Sasabe, Green Valley and Vail will be slightly cooler, with lows in the 70s.

Across Cochise County, overnight temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Sierra Vista is forecast to wake up to a low near 70 degrees, while Benson and Bisbee are expected to start the day in the upper 60s.

By Monday afternoon, triple-digit heat will return to much of Pima County.

Tucson is forecast to reach a high near 106 degrees, with just about all of Pima County expected to see temperatures reach 100 degrees or higher.

Across Cochise County, temperatures will remain below the century mark but still climb into the 90s. Sierra Vista is forecast to reach a high near 93 degrees.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

