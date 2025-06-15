Extreme heat this week across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and hot conditions will continue across southern Arizona through the week with another round of extreme heat late this week.

There is an extreme heat warning in effect across the region until Monday at 8 p.m. Then later in the week, an extreme heat watch will go into effect Thursday morning through Friday evening.

Temperatures will generally be 5 to 12 degrees above normal this week with a bit more cooling next weekend. Increased breezes early in the week due to a passing weather system.

Overnight lows in Tucson at 79 degrees. Most will see temperatures fall in the 70s, with a few areas seeing overnight lows in the 60s.

As the day progresses, just about everyone is expected to see daytime highs surpass 100 degrees. Tucson’s daytime high at around 110 degrees with most areas falling between 100 and 110 on Monday.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

