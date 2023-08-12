Watch Now
Extreme heat drives Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to declare state of emergency

KGUN 9
Gov. Katie Hobbs visits Sierra Vista on Thursday, July 19. Speaking alongside the governor: Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, County Supervisor Ann English and Cochise College President J.D. Rottweiler.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Aug 11, 2023
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has declared a state of emergency following more than a month of extreme heat statewide.

Hobbs said in a statement Friday that the declaration will allow the state to reimburse various government entities for funds spent on providing relief from high temperatures.

“Extreme heat threatens our health. It can lead to illness, emergency room visits, and even loss of life,” the Democratic governor said. “Arizonans deserve action."

Hobbs pointed to how Phoenix and surrounding Maricopa County saw a 31-day streak where the high temperature was at least 110 degrees .

There were even spots in typically cooler Coconino County in northern Arizona that were excessively hot this summer. They include the bottom of the Grand Canyon, which was at times as high as 115 degrees (46 degrees Celsius).

Hobbs also has signed an executive order to call for the state government to plan a response to future extreme heat situations as well as add state-run cooling centers.

