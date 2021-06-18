Excessive Heat Warning Issued - Temperatures could rise to 116 degrees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Tucson area through Sunday.

Starting Saturday and going through Wednesday night, high temperatures are expected to be in the range of 109 and 116 degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch will be in place from Wednesday through Friday, June 18.

Another day of record heat in Tucson! Today's high officially reached 112° and that erased the old record of 109°. The good news is that we do have a slight cooling trend on the horizon. However, Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through Saturday evening... pic.twitter.com/wVRs6q6Wl4 — Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) June 18, 2021

Areas affected include western Pima County and areas of Pinal, Graham and Greenlee Counties.

