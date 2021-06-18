Watch
Weather

Actions

Excessive Heat Warning Issued - Temperatures could rise to 116 degrees

items.[0].image.alt
Charter, Mark
sun and meds.JPG
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 08:57:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Tucson area through Sunday.

Starting Saturday and going through Wednesday night, high temperatures are expected to be in the range of 109 and 116 degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch will be in place from Wednesday through Friday, June 18.

Areas affected include western Pima County and areas of Pinal, Graham and Greenlee Counties.

MORE WEATHER

Hourly Forecast

7 Day

Radar

Travel Forecast

Weather Alerts

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018