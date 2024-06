TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — The trend going through this week is dry and hot. So much so that the NWS has issued an excessive heat warning in effect until Thursday at 8 P.M.

Lows will hover between the high-60s to low-70s with highs above 100 degrees.

Temperatures will cool slightly by Friday, though still above normal. By the weekend, temperatures will rise once again.

Dry conditions will persist into next week.

