Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Excessive heat warning Friday for most of Pima County

Warning expires Saturday at 8 PM
The NWS has issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect beginning Friday morning and lasting until 8 p.m. on Saturday for much of Pima County with temps ranging from 109 to 114.
Posted at 5:59 PM, Jul 04, 2024

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — It was a warm start to Independence day for much of Southern Arizona with lows in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Highs were also above average for many today with temperatures reaching between the mid-90s and mid-100s.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will diminish as we enter the weekend with drier air pushing down from the north along with an area of high pressure.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect beginning Friday morning and lasting until 8 p.m. on Saturday for much of Pima County with temps ranging from 109 to 114.

Daytime temperatures will trend hotter as we enter into next week with some areas seeing record levels.
----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018