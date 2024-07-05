Excessive heat warning Friday for most of Pima County

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — It was a warm start to Independence day for much of Southern Arizona with lows in the mid-70s to mid-80s.

Highs were also above average for many today with temperatures reaching between the mid-90s and mid-100s.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will diminish as we enter the weekend with drier air pushing down from the north along with an area of high pressure.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect beginning Friday morning and lasting until 8 p.m. on Saturday for much of Pima County with temps ranging from 109 to 114.

Daytime temperatures will trend hotter as we enter into next week with some areas seeing record levels.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

