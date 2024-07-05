Excessive heat warning for Pima County extended through Monday

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — Another warm start to the weekend with lows in the high 70s, low 80s.

Things will warm up with highs reaching triple digits across Tucson. The potentially dangerous levels of heat have been enough for the National Weather Service to extend the excessive heat warning for much of Pima County through Monday evening.

Any chance for showers and thunderstorms will remain confined to the south and east of Tucson.

A high pressure system bringing drier air with it means temperatures will continue trending upwards into next week with some area having the potential for record level heat.

